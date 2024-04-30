Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Short Interest Update

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Verint Systems
Insider Activity at Verint Systems
Institutional Trading of Verint Systems
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Verint Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 764.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Verint Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ VRNT opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 106.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.45 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.
Featured Articles
