AtriCure (ATRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect AtriCure to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AtriCure to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATRC opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 1.38. AtriCure has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Several brokerages have commented on ATRC. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,065.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $45,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,116 shares of company stock valued at $468,797. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

