Short Interest in Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS) Rises By 25.0%

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Stock Performance

ZLS opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. Zalatoris II Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72.

Institutional Trading of Zalatoris II Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLS. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,286,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Zalatoris II Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,678,000. 53.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zalatoris II Acquisition

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was formerly known as XPAC Acquisition Corp.

