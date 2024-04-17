Comparing Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) and Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO)

Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO – Get Free Report) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Office Properties Trust and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Office Properties Trust N/A N/A N/A Dynex Capital -2.95% -6.04% -0.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacific Office Properties Trust and Dynex Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Office Properties Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dynex Capital $207.52 million 3.27 -$6.13 million ($0.28) -40.93

Analyst Recommendations

Pacific Office Properties Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dynex Capital.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pacific Office Properties Trust and Dynex Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Office Properties Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Dynex Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75

Dynex Capital has a consensus target price of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 18.89%. Given Dynex Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Pacific Office Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Pacific Office Properties Trust

Pacific Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates office properties. Its portfolio includes Davies Pacific Center, Pacific Business News Building, Pan Am Building, Waterfront Plaza, and City Square. The company was founded on March 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders as dividends. Dynex Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

