Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.64) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

LON:PFD traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 161.80 ($2.03). The stock had a trading volume of 1,949,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,465. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 148.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 137.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,470.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 111.50 ($1.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 170.80 ($2.15).

In other Premier Foods news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 25,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £39,043.62 ($49,043.61). In other Premier Foods news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 25,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.93), for a total value of £39,043.62 ($49,043.61). Also, insider Colin R. Day purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £77,000 ($96,721.52). 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

