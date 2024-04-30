Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.64) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PFD
Premier Foods Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Premier Foods
In other Premier Foods news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 25,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £39,043.62 ($49,043.61). In other Premier Foods news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 25,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.93), for a total value of £39,043.62 ($49,043.61). Also, insider Colin R. Day purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £77,000 ($96,721.52). 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Premier Foods
Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Foods
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.