NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 1.5%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $860.32 and last traded at $861.09. 14,482,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 51,401,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $874.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.30.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $838.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $616.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

