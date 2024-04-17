Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,041 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 353.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Coterra Energy by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 53,761 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 74,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.21.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

