Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 872 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Autodesk by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,843,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,843,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,220 shares of company stock worth $11,933,231. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $228.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

