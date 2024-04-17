iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stake Cut by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGSB opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

