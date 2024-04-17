Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 0%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.38 and last traded at $59.92. 842,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,773,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Roku Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.31. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Roku news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn purchased 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,545 shares of company stock worth $4,364,035. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

