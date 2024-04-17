Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s Largest Position

DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,134,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,981 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 26.8% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $62,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DFAC stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,209. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $32.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

