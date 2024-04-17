Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC raised their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,373. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

