Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,019,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,548 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,865,000 after acquiring an additional 599,382 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,389,000 after purchasing an additional 446,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,880,000 after buying an additional 421,856 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.89.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.