First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 10,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 34,610 shares.The stock last traded at $102.76 and had previously closed at $102.50.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.49. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Get First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $45,907,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,110,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,464,000 after buying an additional 183,691 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,573,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1,456.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after buying an additional 109,238 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,092,000.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.