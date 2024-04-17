Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTRGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £198 ($246.48).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLTR. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £170 ($211.63) to £186 ($231.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £171.54 ($213.54) to £175.89 ($218.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £213 ($265.16) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Peter Jackson sold 21,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of £157.85 ($196.50), for a total value of £3,423,450.80 ($4,261,733.85). 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLTR traded down GBX 225 ($2.80) on Wednesday, reaching £147.75 ($183.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,799. The stock has a 50 day moving average of £164.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of £146.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26. The company has a market capitalization of £26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,727.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of £120.20 ($149.63) and a fifty-two week high of £179.80 ($223.83).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

