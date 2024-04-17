Genesis Investment Management LLP Has $14.02 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Genesis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,910,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967,819 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America comprises 2.7% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.93% of Liberty Latin America worth $14,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,944,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,322 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,765,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,077,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 910,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 591,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 940,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 418,201 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

NASDAQ:LILAK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,791. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at $235,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Latin America news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at $235,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $1,294,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 445,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,076.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,220,056 shares of company stock worth $8,247,512 over the last ninety days. 9.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.