Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $337,567,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,291,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,010.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,631,000 after buying an additional 454,209 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,517,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,551,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.99. 804,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,242. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.70 and its 200-day moving average is $146.95. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $159.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

