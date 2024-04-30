Heartland BancCorp (OTC:HLAN) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Heartland BancCorp (OTC:HLAN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Heartland BancCorp Price Performance
Shares of HLAN stock remained flat at $89.90 on Monday. 125 shares of the company traded hands.
About Heartland BancCorp
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Heartland BancCorp
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.