Heartland BancCorp (OTC:HLAN) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Heartland BancCorp (OTC:HLAN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of HLAN stock remained flat at $89.90 on Monday. 125 shares of the company traded hands.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

