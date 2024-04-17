Goodman Advisory Group LLC Sells 16,232 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,232 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 1.8% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after buying an additional 1,140,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,601,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 507.3% in the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,683,000 after purchasing an additional 558,246 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,451,000 after purchasing an additional 418,536 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.45. 1,440,870 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

