Goodman Advisory Group LLC Sells 7,853 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Stock Down 2.8 %

TER stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.96. 530,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.39. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.73.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

