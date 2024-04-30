Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

SBUX opened at $88.33 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $84.29 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.27. The firm has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.55.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

