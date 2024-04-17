Goodman Advisory Group LLC Acquires 5,484 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 277.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.00. The stock had a trading volume of 98,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,933. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.99. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $80.04 and a one year high of $104.23.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

