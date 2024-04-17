Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Update

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy W. Wilhite sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,896 shares in the company, valued at $462,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the third quarter worth $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 6.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HFBL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a market cap of $37.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.