Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. 259,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 452,101 shares.The stock last traded at $13.11 and had previously closed at $13.39.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MITK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Report on MITK
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitek Systems
Mitek Systems Stock Down 3.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95.
Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $37.66 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mitek Systems
Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mitek Systems
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- ASML Fires Warning Shot For Tech Investors
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 Checkup: Mixed Results, Optimism Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.