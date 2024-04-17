Brokerages Set Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Price Target at $168.20

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAG shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PAG

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.8 %

PAG opened at $150.62 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $133.72 and a 12 month high of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.07.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.21). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $110,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.