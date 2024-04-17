iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 71,916 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 29,880 shares.The stock last traded at $68.78 and had previously closed at $69.39.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.77. The company has a market cap of $588.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,269.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

