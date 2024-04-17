JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading 0.8% Higher

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $187.46 and last traded at $184.22. Approximately 6,033,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 9,197,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $518.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% in the first quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.8% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.