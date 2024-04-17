Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koss in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koss by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koss by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KOSS opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. Koss has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 7.75%.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

