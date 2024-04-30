Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $136.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,188. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.03.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

