iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 439,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,320,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after buying an additional 23,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.37. 2,301,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,155,784. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

