Latitude Advisors LLC Has $446,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.19. 221,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,232. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

