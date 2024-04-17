Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.86.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

