Latitude Advisors LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 37,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 64,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.49. The company had a trading volume of 533,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,090. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.61 and its 200-day moving average is $105.79. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

