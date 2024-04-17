Mirova US LLC Trims Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mirova US LLC lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,083 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for about 3.6% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mirova US LLC owned 0.94% of Aptiv worth $239,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APTV shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

NYSE:APTV traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.94. 1,789,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,799. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average of $82.76. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

