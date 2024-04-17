Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 0.4%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $612.20 and last traded at $615.23. 948,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,207,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $617.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.48.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $263.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $603.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 304.3% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,095 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.