Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Short Interest Update

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 931,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $70,196.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,490.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hillman Solutions news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,079,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 659,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,511.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $70,196.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,490.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 618,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 590.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLMN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Hillman Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

Hillman Solutions stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,636. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -191.16 and a beta of 1.72. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.85.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

