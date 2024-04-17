Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,950,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,883,669 shares.The stock last traded at $0.93 and had previously closed at $1.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OTLY shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.11.

Oatly Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $546.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $204.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 53.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

