OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ONEW shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $364.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.33 million. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in OneWater Marine by 12.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OneWater Marine by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

