Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Onsemi by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,615,000 after acquiring an additional 136,908 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Onsemi by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Onsemi by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.52.

Onsemi Trading Down 0.5 %

ON stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.38. 1,611,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,196,334. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average is $76.84. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.