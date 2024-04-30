Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,150 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Saia by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,755,000 after purchasing an additional 325,031 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 788,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,215,000 after purchasing an additional 26,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Saia by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,794 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Saia by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 663,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,655,000 after purchasing an additional 230,058 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Saia by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 318,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $528.00 to $473.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.50.

Saia Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $15.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $401.00. 287,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $566.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $266.91 and a one year high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.