Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 424.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.92. The company had a trading volume of 476,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,591. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average of $62.53.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.