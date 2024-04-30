Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Raised by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $10,402,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX traded down $6.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.80. 1,415,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,968. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.52.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.