Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,281.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $23.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,305.15. 625,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,528. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The company has a market cap of $604.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,306.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,114.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

