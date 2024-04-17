Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $18.07 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,423,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,736,000 after acquiring an additional 920,032 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,878,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,812,000 after acquiring an additional 595,357 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,491. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $231.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

