Short Interest in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Grows By 8.9%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,400 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 205,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GoHealth from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
NASDAQ:GOCO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. 1,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $22.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80.
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($2.13). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that GoHealth will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
