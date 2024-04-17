Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $4.59 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,418 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.9% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $6.75 on Wednesday, reaching $610.77. 1,189,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,211,808. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $603.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie upped their price objective on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.48.

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.