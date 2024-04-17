Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,845 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,845 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in KB Home by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.83. 866,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,717. KB Home has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,554,972.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,554,972.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,021 shares of company stock worth $24,954,977 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

