Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $2,178,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.12. 1,412,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.10. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

