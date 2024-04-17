Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes $234,000 Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 784.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after buying an additional 1,097,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,126,000 after acquiring an additional 377,788 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,055.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 288,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,611,000 after purchasing an additional 263,659 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,919,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,580,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of XHB traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $101.39. 371,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,851. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $111.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

