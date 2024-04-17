Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ENT. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,310 ($16.31) to GBX 1,140 ($14.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.19) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Entain to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($13.94) to GBX 1,070 ($13.32) in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,232.67 ($15.35).

LON:ENT opened at GBX 816.40 ($10.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 844.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 896.26. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 718.20 ($8.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,516.50 ($18.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -579.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, insider Stella David purchased 65,000 shares of Entain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.16) per share, with a total value of £478,400 ($595,543.38). 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

